Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 97 “Seoul”

Toward the end of 2018, Nike launched its “On Air” workshop that tapped into the design prowess of Swoosh fans all over the world, lending their creative eye to a number of revered Beaverton silhouettes. One of those designs, an Air Max 97 drawn up by Gwang Shin, pays its respects to Seoul, South Korea with a primarily black base and the Taeguk symbol on Seoul’s flag. Furthermore, it borrows its look from the city’s boisterous neon signs, while ushering in an oversized midfoot Swoosh that acts as a major deviation from the norm as well as a focal point for this new speed bullet train-inspired design. With the entire “On Air” pack slated to start arriving at NSW stockists this April, enjoy an official look at the Air Max 97 “Seoul” ahead and stay tuned for official release and price updates as we have them.

Photos: us11

